Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Polytunnel Greenhouse Outdoor Grow House Roll Up Door Windows
image 1 of Outsunny Polytunnel Greenhouse Outdoor Grow House Roll Up Door Windowsimage 2 of Outsunny Polytunnel Greenhouse Outdoor Grow House Roll Up Door Windowsimage 3 of Outsunny Polytunnel Greenhouse Outdoor Grow House Roll Up Door Windowsimage 4 of Outsunny Polytunnel Greenhouse Outdoor Grow House Roll Up Door Windowsimage 5 of Outsunny Polytunnel Greenhouse Outdoor Grow House Roll Up Door Windows

Outsunny Polytunnel Greenhouse Outdoor Grow House Roll Up Door Windows

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£60.99

£60.99/each

Outsunny Polytunnel Greenhouse Outdoor Grow House Roll Up Door Windows
This garden polytunnel greenhouse form Outsunny is composed of durable PE cloth over a selected galvanised steel frame. Thanks to solar energy, it can maintain consistent temperatures that is ideal to plant growth. The durable PE cover protects the plants from cold, light rain and pests. The two rows windows on either side are suitable for ventilation, also they work for water gathering on rainy days. In this greenhouse, all your vegetables, flowers, fruits will flourish.
Assembly requiredGalvanised steel frame for a strong coreUV-resistant plastic cover protects plants

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here