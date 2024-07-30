Outsunny 80 x 49 x 160cm Mini Greenhouse Portable Green House White

Get this Outsunny portable greenhouse to grow all year round - protect plants, vegetables and more from weather and wildlife. It comes with a steel frame for a steady core. The PE cover creates a protective shell, holding in the heat and shielding from wind and rain. Features a roll-up door to enter and leave to access your plants at any time. Simply put up, go and grow.