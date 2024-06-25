Outsunny 3 x 2 x 2m Polytunnel Green House w/ UV-resistant PE Cover

Extend the growing season this year and beyond, thanks to this Outsunny garden polytunnel. A steel frame for it to stay in shape, with guy ropes and stakes included to pin it to the ground. The 3 x 2m size holds plenty of plants

the open design means you can set it up inside how you want it. This small polytunnel comes complete with a zipped roll-up door and roll-up windows for easy access and ventilation whenever needed.