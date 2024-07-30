Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Greenhouse for Outdoor, Portable Gardening Plant Grow House
image 1 of Outsunny Greenhouse for Outdoor, Portable Gardening Plant Grow Houseimage 2 of Outsunny Greenhouse for Outdoor, Portable Gardening Plant Grow Houseimage 3 of Outsunny Greenhouse for Outdoor, Portable Gardening Plant Grow Houseimage 4 of Outsunny Greenhouse for Outdoor, Portable Gardening Plant Grow Houseimage 5 of Outsunny Greenhouse for Outdoor, Portable Gardening Plant Grow House

Outsunny Greenhouse for Outdoor, Portable Gardening Plant Grow House

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£45.99

£45.99/each

Outsunny Greenhouse for Outdoor, Portable Gardening Plant Grow House
Get this portable greenhouse from Outsunny to extend your growing season by protecting plants from cold and birds. It comes with a steel frame for a steady core. The PE cover creates a protective shell, holding in the heat and shielding from wind and rain. The roll-up door, with zip fastening, allows you to enter and leave to access your plants at any time. Simply put up, go and grow. Do not leave standing in heavy weather conditions.
UV-resistant PE plastic cover for protectionLarge roll-up door for easy in and outThe metal shelves provide ample room

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here