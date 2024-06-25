Outsunny 4 x 3 x 2 m Polytunnel Greenhouse Pollytunnel Tent w/ Steel

This Outsunny garden polytunnel greenhouse is perfect for the home gardening enthusiast. Grow plenty of plants, vegetables and more in its open and spacious design. The galvanised steel frame means a strong standing structure, with the plastic mesh offering a safe shield for the inside. Both sides completely roll up to allow plenty of fresh air in. Complete with eight roll-up windows and a large roll-up door. 4 x guy ropes and 4 x ground stakes included.