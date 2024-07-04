Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse 4-Tier Portable Plant House Shed w/ PE Cover
image 1 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse 4-Tier Portable Plant House Shed w/ PE Coverimage 2 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse 4-Tier Portable Plant House Shed w/ PE Coverimage 3 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse 4-Tier Portable Plant House Shed w/ PE Coverimage 4 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse 4-Tier Portable Plant House Shed w/ PE Coverimage 5 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse 4-Tier Portable Plant House Shed w/ PE Cover

Outsunny Mini Greenhouse 4-Tier Portable Plant House Shed w/ PE Cover

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£26.99

£26.99/each

Outsunny Mini Greenhouse 4-Tier Portable Plant House Shed w/ PE Cover
This Outsunny walk-in garden greenhouse is perfect for the home gardening to protect and grow your plants in cold weather outside. The steel frame and PE cover will keep your plants and vegetables more secure than on their own. The roll-up design of the hot house ensures excellent ventilation for your plants, and the zipped door provides easy access for you to take care of them. Start your backyard gardening today with this compact warm house from Outsunny throughout the year.
Durable PE cover to allow sunlight to your plantsProtect plants from cold and pestsFour inside shelves to place plants

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here