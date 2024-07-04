Outsunny Tunnel Greenhouse w/ PE Cover, Plant House w/ Door & Window

An ideal solution from Outsunny for gardening hobbyists, those looking to grow plants, vegetables and more without having a permanent grow house. Thick PE plastic cover creates a safe shelter, maintaining temperature inside for healthy growth. Roll up windows allow air inside when needed. The galvanised steel frame forms a strong core structure, with four guy ropes and ground stakes included.