Outsunny Walk-In Polytunnel Greenhouse With WindowsOutsunny Polytunnel

A spacious garden polytunnel greenhouse from Outsunny helps you create your very own indoor garden. Made from durable steel frame with PE cloth, our greenhouse tent protects your plants, fruits and vegetables from cold. This poly tunnels with door is created to provide desired temperature, humidity and sunlight to your plants. Roll up windows and zip door allow ease of access and optimum protection from birds.