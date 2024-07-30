Outsunny 3 x 2m Walk-in Tunnel Greenhouse, Roll Up Sidewalls, Door

Elongate your growing season with the Outsunny open polytunnel greenhouse. Its galvanised steel frame keeps it sturdyand it comes with guy ropes and stakes for stability. With a size of 9.8 x 6.6ft, it can accommodate plenty of plants. The open design allows for customizable setup and it features a zipped roll-up mesh door, eight mesh windowsand two roll-up wall panels for easy access and ventilation.