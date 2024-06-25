Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 4 x 3(m) Walk-in Tunnel Greenhouse, Roll Up Sidewalls, Door
image 1 of Outsunny 4 x 3(m) Walk-in Tunnel Greenhouse, Roll Up Sidewalls, Doorimage 2 of Outsunny 4 x 3(m) Walk-in Tunnel Greenhouse, Roll Up Sidewalls, Doorimage 3 of Outsunny 4 x 3(m) Walk-in Tunnel Greenhouse, Roll Up Sidewalls, Doorimage 4 of Outsunny 4 x 3(m) Walk-in Tunnel Greenhouse, Roll Up Sidewalls, Doorimage 5 of Outsunny 4 x 3(m) Walk-in Tunnel Greenhouse, Roll Up Sidewalls, Door

Outsunny 4 x 3(m) Walk-in Tunnel Greenhouse, Roll Up Sidewalls, Door

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£109.99

£109.99/each

Outsunny 4 x 3(m) Walk-in Tunnel Greenhouse, Roll Up Sidewalls, Door
Extend the growing season, this year and beyond - thanks to this Outsunny open polytunnel greenhouse. A galvanised steel frame for it to stay in shape, with guy ropes and stakes included to pin to the ground. The 13 x 9.8ft size is great for holding plenty of plants - the open design means you can set it up inside how you want it. Zipped roll-up mesh door, eight mesh windows and two roll-up wall panels: easy access and ventilation, whenever.
PE cover offers UV and mild weather protectionRoll-up door and sidewalls for easy access;With mesh screens to keep bugs out;

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here