Outsunny 4 x 3(m) Walk-in Tunnel Greenhouse, Roll Up Sidewalls, Door

Extend the growing season, this year and beyond - thanks to this Outsunny open polytunnel greenhouse. A galvanised steel frame for it to stay in shape, with guy ropes and stakes included to pin to the ground. The 13 x 9.8ft size is great for holding plenty of plants - the open design means you can set it up inside how you want it. Zipped roll-up mesh door, eight mesh windows and two roll-up wall panels: easy access and ventilation, whenever.