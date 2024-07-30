Outsunny Mini Greenhouse with Shelves and Roll Up Door, 100x80x150cm

Get your green fingers out, anywhere - whether it's on a balcony or in a designated allotment patch, thanks to this compact greenhouse from Outsunny. A metal frame ensures it stands all day long, with a durable plastic cover to protect your plants inside from the cold. The roll-up door allows easy access inside, and it can be fixed in place with the fasteners. Package comes with eight ground stakes to pin to ground.