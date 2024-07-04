Outsunny Square Wooden Outdoor Greenhouse for Plants PC Board

This wooden cold frame from Outsunny can be a perfect choice for you to take care of your lovely plants. Wooden greenhouse lean to create a reliable little house. Transparent polycarbonate panels allow maximum light transmission while retaining heat or for protecting plants late in the season. This grow house wooden provides an environment with ideal temperature, your plants can enjoy the sunlight and grow healthily in the wood greenhouse.