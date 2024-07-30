Outsunny 6 x 3 x 2 m Polytunnel Greenhouse w/ Door and Windows

Outsunny's high tunnel greenhouses offer a spacious gardening solution. Crafted with a metal frame and PE cloth, this garden polytunnel ensures optimal temperature, humidity and sunlight, while safeguarding against weather. Featuring roll-up windows and a zipped door for easy access and pest protection, the greenhouse extends your planting season, allowing you to relish in gardening benefits longer.