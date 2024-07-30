Outsunny Tunnel Greenhouse Steel Frame for Garden w/ Zipper Doors

Grow plants, vegetables, fruit and flowers safely all year round with this long tunnel greenhouse from Outsunny. With a powder coated steel frame for strength and durability, it features a durable cover, helping to protect plants from cold, whilst providing plenty of sunlight for them to nourish and grow. The cover also features zipped doors, providing you easy access and ventilation throughout. Lightweight enough to be moved around, this greenhouse is perfect for gardens, patios, balconies and allotments.