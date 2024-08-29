Outsunny 80x47x138cm Wood Cold Frame Greenhouse for Plants PC Board

This cold frame greenhouse, from Outsunny, allows you to grow plants and more almost anywhere. It uses a wood frame so it solidly keeps in shape, fitted with transparent polycarbonate panels: they keep the heat inside whilst the transparency allows the sun to shine through as best as possible. Inside there are two adjustable shelves to create three differently-sized areas for organised growth storage. It's finished with two doors with latches for easy access.