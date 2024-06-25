Outsunny Walk in Polytunnel Greenhouse with Roll-up Window and Door

Extend the growing season, this year and beyond - thanks to this Outsunny portable greenhouse. A steel frame for it to stay in shape, with guy ropes and stakes included to pin to the ground. The 6ft x 6ft size is great for holding plenty of plants - the open design means you can set it up inside how you want it. Comes completed with a zipped roll-up door and side roll-up window

easy access and ventilation, whenever.