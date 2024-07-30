Outsunny Walk-in Outdoor Green House with Door and Mesh Windows, White

Plant growing, done your way with this Outsunny 140 x 213cm greenhouse. A steel frame for a strong structure, made into an open design inside - set it up how you want. Two shelves on each side offer handy organisation. The three-layer plastic cover creates safe shelter: an inner reinforcement grid for extra durability and resilience. The cover creates a safe and warm environment for an encouraging growing environment. Complete with a roll-up door and windows.