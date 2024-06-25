Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Tunnel Greenhouse Steel Frame for Garden w/ Zipper Doors
image 1 of Outsunny Tunnel Greenhouse Steel Frame for Garden w/ Zipper Doorsimage 2 of Outsunny Tunnel Greenhouse Steel Frame for Garden w/ Zipper Doorsimage 3 of Outsunny Tunnel Greenhouse Steel Frame for Garden w/ Zipper Doorsimage 4 of Outsunny Tunnel Greenhouse Steel Frame for Garden w/ Zipper Doorsimage 5 of Outsunny Tunnel Greenhouse Steel Frame for Garden w/ Zipper Doors

Outsunny Tunnel Greenhouse Steel Frame for Garden w/ Zipper Doors

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£27.99

£27.99/each

Outsunny Tunnel Greenhouse Steel Frame for Garden w/ Zipper Doors
Grow plants, vegetables, fruit and flowers safely all year round with this long tunnel greenhouse from Outsunny. With a powder coated steel frame for strength and durability, it features a durable cover, helping to protect plants from cold, whilst providing plenty of sunlight for them to nourish and grow. The cover also features zipped doors, providing you easy access and ventilation throughout. Lightweight enough to be moved around, this greenhouse is perfect for gardens, patios, balconies and allotments.
Powder-coated steel frame that's built to lastThe 10cm cover edge can be buried in the soil for more stabilityIdeal for balconies, patios, gardens and allotments

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here