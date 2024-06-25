Outsunny Widened Mini Greenhouse 5 Tier Green House,193H x 90W x 49Dcm

This Outsunny mini and portable greenhouse paves the way to growing plants, flowers and more practically anywhere. Great for those with smaller homes - perfect for putting on windowsills where no garden is available. A steel frame means a strong core, with five movable shelves to give you plenty of levels to organise greenery. The three-layer plastic cover creates safe inner shelter, with the inner mesh helping to prevent tears. Gardening, done anywhere.