Outsunny 100 x 50 x 150cm Greenhouse w/ Zipper Roll-up Door Outdoor

Gardening has no limitations with this mini greenhouse from Outsunny. The narrow and tall size is perfect for balconies and small outdoor spaces. With a sturdy steel frame and durable plastic cover, your plants will have a steady and protected place to grow to their best. The cover allows plants to fully absorb sunlight too. What's more, the roll-up door provides easy access inside and lets fresh air inside whenever needed. and good ventilation. It's time to get on top of your gardening a-game.