Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 100 x 50 x 150cm Greenhouse w/ Zipper Roll-up Door Outdoor
image 1 of Outsunny 100 x 50 x 150cm Greenhouse w/ Zipper Roll-up Door Outdoorimage 2 of Outsunny 100 x 50 x 150cm Greenhouse w/ Zipper Roll-up Door Outdoorimage 3 of Outsunny 100 x 50 x 150cm Greenhouse w/ Zipper Roll-up Door Outdoorimage 4 of Outsunny 100 x 50 x 150cm Greenhouse w/ Zipper Roll-up Door Outdoorimage 5 of Outsunny 100 x 50 x 150cm Greenhouse w/ Zipper Roll-up Door Outdoor

Outsunny 100 x 50 x 150cm Greenhouse w/ Zipper Roll-up Door Outdoor

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£19.99

£19.99/each

Outsunny 100 x 50 x 150cm Greenhouse w/ Zipper Roll-up Door Outdoor
Gardening has no limitations with this mini greenhouse from Outsunny. The narrow and tall size is perfect for balconies and small outdoor spaces. With a sturdy steel frame and durable plastic cover, your plants will have a steady and protected place to grow to their best. The cover allows plants to fully absorb sunlight too. What's more, the roll-up door provides easy access inside and lets fresh air inside whenever needed. and good ventilation. It's time to get on top of your gardening a-game.
Designed with zippered roll-up door for easy accessFull closing cover helps maintain higher humidity levelsReinforced transparent PVC cover manufactured from durable material

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here