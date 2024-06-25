Outsunny 300 x 150 x 213 Plant Greenhouse Garden Nursery w/ Cover

This Outsunny walk-in garden greenhouse is suitable for home gardening. The plant nursery offers all the protection your plants need to thrive. Includes a frame and PE cover that will keep your plants and vegetables safe from the elements. The windows have interior netting to provide ventilation throughout the plant nursery. Our Outsunny greenhouse will keep your plants happy and healthy throughout the year.