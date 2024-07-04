Outsunny Tomato Greenhouse with Top Tap, Pointed Bottom and Guy Ropes

Covered, yet open: this Outsunny top shelter greenhouse keeps plants protected from above, whilst allowing air from below - helping to encourage growth to its best. A steel frame for a strong standing structure, moulded into a curved tunnel shape

the plastic half cover protects water entering, the arch prevents liquid built-up. Comes with four guy ropes and eight ground stakes to pin to ground and keep it in place.