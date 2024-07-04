Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Tomato Greenhouse with Top Tap, Pointed Bottom and Guy Ropes
image 1 of Outsunny Tomato Greenhouse with Top Tap, Pointed Bottom and Guy Ropesimage 2 of Outsunny Tomato Greenhouse with Top Tap, Pointed Bottom and Guy Ropesimage 3 of Outsunny Tomato Greenhouse with Top Tap, Pointed Bottom and Guy Ropesimage 4 of Outsunny Tomato Greenhouse with Top Tap, Pointed Bottom and Guy Ropesimage 5 of Outsunny Tomato Greenhouse with Top Tap, Pointed Bottom and Guy Ropes

Outsunny Tomato Greenhouse with Top Tap, Pointed Bottom and Guy Ropes

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£28.99

£28.99/each

Outsunny Tomato Greenhouse with Top Tap, Pointed Bottom and Guy Ropes
Covered, yet open: this Outsunny top shelter greenhouse keeps plants protected from above, whilst allowing air from below - helping to encourage growth to its best. A steel frame for a strong standing structure, moulded into a curved tunnel shape
the plastic half cover protects water entering, the arch prevents liquid built-up. Comes with four guy ropes and eight ground stakes to pin to ground and keep it in place.
Open design for enough fresh air circulationSteel hoops with protective PE coatingPull the guy ropes tightly from the ground stakes

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here