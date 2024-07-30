Outsunny Mini Small Greenhouse with Steel Frame & PE Cover & Window

Grow and nurture plants, vegetables and more wherever you want, thanks to this portable greenhouse from Outsunny. Using powder coated steel for strength and reliability all year round, the low and wide frame fits easily into smaller spots. The UV-resistant plastic mesh cover provides shelter from the mild wind and light rain, whilst allowing sunlight and air to pass through. Finished with two zippable roll-up doors for easy access.