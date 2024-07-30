Outsunny Mini Small Greenhouse with Steel Frame & PE Cover & Window

Grow and nurture plants, vegetables and more wherever you want, thanks to this portable greenhouse from Outsunny. Using powder coated steel for strength and reliability all year round, the frame is crafted into a low and wide design, making it great for fitting into smaller spots, with a UV-resistant plastic mesh cover sitting on the top, providing shelter from the mild wind and light rain and allowing sunlight and air to pass through thoroughly to promote growth. It’s finished with two zippable roll-up doors for easy access. A great way to garden, regardless of how little space you may have.