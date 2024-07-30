Outsunny 3-tier Wood Greenhouse Plant Storage Shelf Garden Cold Frame

This Outsunny wooden growhouse is a great addition to any gardener. Cold frames for garden clearance is made from fir wood and polycarbonate panels, with 2 shelves to place plants. This clean to greenhouse is ideal to keep the temperatures cool for the summer and warm in the winter. The coldframe for garden comes complete with 2 shelves, top access opening and double doors for forward opening. Our indoor growing tent is a great solution for any gardener and ideal for any time of the year.