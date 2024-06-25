Outsunny Tunnel Greenhouse Grow House Steel Frame PE 200x100x80 cm

This Outsunny portable greenhouse is formed of a thick plastic coat, with a powder-coated steel frame - the result? A durable final product, which can be moved from location to location: the garden, isolated outdoors spots and beyond. The zipper door makes it easy to walk in and out, providing ventilation when needed, also sealing in to maintain inside heat. Start gardening wherever today with this greenhouse.