Outsunny Tomato Greenhouse with 2 Roll-up Doors, 185 x 94 x 150cm

Home growing - twice over. This Outsunny 94 x 185cm greenhouse comes in a two-room design, so you can separate plants to how you want. With a steel frame, the core is sturdy, with four guy ropes and four ground stakes included to pin into ground. The three-layer plastic cover creates a protective shield for inside - plants grow with cover against wind and rain. 10cm cover edges to bury into soil for extra stability.