Outsunny 2-Room Greenhouse with 2 Roll-up Doors and Vent Holes

Home growing - twice over. This Outsunny 80 x 100cm greenhouse comes in a two-room design, so you can separate plants to how you want. With a steel frame, the core is sturdy, whilst the plastic cover creates a protective shield for inside - plants grow with cover against wind and rain. 10cm cover edges to bury into soil for extra stability. Easy to access and let air inside - simply roll up the two doors and hold them in place.