Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Mini Green House with 4 Tier Shelves, 170H x 120W x 50Dcm
image 1 of Outsunny Mini Green House with 4 Tier Shelves, 170H x 120W x 50Dcmimage 2 of Outsunny Mini Green House with 4 Tier Shelves, 170H x 120W x 50Dcmimage 3 of Outsunny Mini Green House with 4 Tier Shelves, 170H x 120W x 50Dcmimage 4 of Outsunny Mini Green House with 4 Tier Shelves, 170H x 120W x 50Dcmimage 5 of Outsunny Mini Green House with 4 Tier Shelves, 170H x 120W x 50Dcm

Outsunny Mini Green House with 4 Tier Shelves, 170H x 120W x 50Dcm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£41.99

£41.99/each

Outsunny Mini Green House with 4 Tier Shelves, 170H x 120W x 50Dcm
This Outsunny mini and portable greenhouse paves the way to growing plants, flowers and more practically anywhere. Great for those with smaller homes - perfect for putting on windowsills where no garden is available. A steel frame means a strong core, with four movable shelves to give you plenty of levels to organise greenery. The three-layer plastic cover creates safe inner shelter, with the inner mesh helping to prevent tears. Gardening, done anywhere.
Four movable wire shelves. Easy organisation;UV-resistant cover for safe shelter;Overlong corner edges to bury into soil;

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here