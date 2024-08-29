Outsunny Wooden Greenhouse Cold Frame Grow House w/ Double Door

This cold frame greenhouse, from Outsunny, is a great choice to care for your plants. Solid fir wood frame for reliability. Transparent polycarbonate panels allow maximum light transmission, whilst retaining heat for early seed sprouting or for protecting plants late in the season. Features three removable shelves for organising plants. This plant grow house creates an ideal-temperature environment, so plants can grow healthily.