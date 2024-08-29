Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Greenhouse Cold Frame Grow House w/ Double Door
image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Greenhouse Cold Frame Grow House w/ Double Doorimage 2 of Outsunny Wooden Greenhouse Cold Frame Grow House w/ Double Doorimage 3 of Outsunny Wooden Greenhouse Cold Frame Grow House w/ Double Doorimage 4 of Outsunny Wooden Greenhouse Cold Frame Grow House w/ Double Doorimage 5 of Outsunny Wooden Greenhouse Cold Frame Grow House w/ Double Door

Outsunny Wooden Greenhouse Cold Frame Grow House w/ Double Door

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£88.99

£88.99/each

Outsunny Wooden Greenhouse Cold Frame Grow House w/ Double Door
This cold frame greenhouse, from Outsunny, is a great choice to care for your plants. Solid fir wood frame for reliability. Transparent polycarbonate panels allow maximum light transmission, whilst retaining heat for early seed sprouting or for protecting plants late in the season. Features three removable shelves for organising plants. This plant grow house creates an ideal-temperature environment, so plants can grow healthily.
Top windows open for ventilationDouble door design to enter inside easilyThree inner shelves

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here