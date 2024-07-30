Marketplace.
Outsunny 3 x 2 x 2m Greenhouse Replacement Cover for Tunnel Greenhouse

Outsunny 3 x 2 x 2m Greenhouse Replacement Cover for Tunnel Greenhouse
This Outsunny replacement greenhouse cover will allow you to keep your plant-growing going, if the old shell should ever come to damage. It's made from PE mesh cloth, which helps to protect your crops from light rain, light wind and direct sunlight. The bottom edge extends a full 15cm all ways, which gives room to add weights and keep the cover in place. It features 12 roll up windows to allow air to circulate inside and it's finished with a large zipped door for easy access in and out.
With a reinforcement grid to prevent tearing6 windows for better ventilation, more sunlightA large zipped roll-up door for easy access

