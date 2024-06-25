Outsunny Walk-in Green House with Roll-up Door and Mesh Windows

Home growing - twice over. This Outsunny 140 x 200cm greenhouse comes in a two-room design, so you can separate plants to how you want. With a steel frame, the core is sturdy, with four guy ropes and four ground stakes included to pin into ground. The plastic cover creates a protective shield for inside - plants grow with cover against wind and rain. 10cm cover edges to bury into soil for extra stability.