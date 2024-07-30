Outsunny Walk-in Greenhouse Cover Replacement with Door and Windows

This Outsunny replacement greenhouse cover keeps plant-growing going. Great for when the old one becomes unusable. The three-layer design merges two plastic pieces with a middle reinforcement layer, ensuring it is tough and durable. The roll-up door ensures easy access, with a roll-up door for easy access and windows to allow air inside. The UV-resistant coating gently allows sunlight through to encourage growth.