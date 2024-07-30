Outsunny Wooden Cold Frame Greenhouse Polycarbonate Grow House Natural

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Give your plants and vegetables somewhere to grow healthily, thanks to this small wooden greenhouse from Outsunny. This mini grow house is made using a wood frame, so it solidly keeps in shape, fitted with transparent polycarbonate panels: they keep the heat inside whilst the transparency allows the sun to shine through as best as possible. Roof opening provides proper ventilation and easy access to your plants. Add a touch of green for your garden with this simple cold frame design.

