Outsunny 14 Pieces Twin-Wall Greenhouse Polycarbonate Sheets

Add thermal insulation and versatile protection across an array of projects with our twin-wall greenhouse plastic panels. Stop sunburns while enjoying the sunshine or grow bigger plants. Designed with a honeycomb structure, these greenhouse polycarbonate sheets regulate temperature, reducing UV in the summer and providing cosy warmth in the winter. They offer a convenient solution for several applications. Great as greenhouse replacement panels, pool roofs, outdoor canopies and terrace roofs.