Outsunny 8x6ft Aluminium Greenhouse with/ Door Window Galvanised Base

Spacious and sturdy to welcome into your garden, this 8 x 6ft greenhouse from Outsunny offers the perfect spot to grow and nurture plants all year round. Made from aluminium for a lightweight yet reliable structure, the frame is fitted with rust-resistant hardware and reinforced poles, helping to maintain a structure which can cope outdoors all year round, with twin wall polycarbonate panels offering a secure enclosure which effectively allows light to seep through: ideal come rain or shine.