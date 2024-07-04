Outsunny PE Mini Greenhouse, 3 M Portable Tunnel Green House w/ Window

This Outsunny 80 x 300cm garden polytunnel is a compact and convenient design - so whatever the space, you can grow your own vegetables and plants. The steel frame ensures a strong core, fitted with a reinforced plastic cover to protect against the elements. Three top windows and two side mesh windows allow air flow inside. Great for smaller outdoor spaces - particularly city flats, where there's little outdoor space to use.