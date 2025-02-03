Outsunny 6 x 8ft Polycarbonate Greenhouse, Large Walk-In Green House

Start and continue the season right with this Outsunny 6ft x 8ft greenhouse. An open, walk-in design means it's easy to enter and leave, whilst giving you the full free space to set it up how you want. A powder-coated aluminium frame means a strong structure, with four ground stakes included to pin to the ground. Features a sliding door for easy access in and out, with a lift-up roof which holds in place - it's easy to let in fresh air, whenever you want.

Constructed with sturdy aluminium alloy frame High quality polycarbonate board for long-term use Strong base to provide stability and durability

