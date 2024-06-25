Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Greenhouse, Large Window
image 1 of Outsunny Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Greenhouse, Large Windowimage 2 of Outsunny Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Greenhouse, Large Windowimage 3 of Outsunny Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Greenhouse, Large Windowimage 4 of Outsunny Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Greenhouse, Large Windowimage 5 of Outsunny Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Greenhouse, Large Window

Outsunny Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Greenhouse, Large Window

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£44.99

£44.99/each

Outsunny Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Greenhouse, Large Window
Are you a home gardening enthusiast who is looking for a way to stay in the soil year-round? This dual-use raised garden bed with cover can be a great choice for you. Combined with raised planter and greenhouse, it provides a warmer growing space for your lovely plants. It is made of solid steel and plastic cover, suitable for outdoor use. It can be the ideal solution for gardeners out there who want to keep their plants safe and secure throughout cold and hot months of the year.
Vegetable planter, but also a greenhouseZippered roll-up windowsPlastic cover allows sunlight to pass through

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here