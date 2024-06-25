Outsunny Raised Garden Bed Planter Box with Greenhouse, Clear

Double the growing power with this Outsunny outdoor planter. A steel garden planter base with top plastic cover: using together is best, but can be used separately. The steel base is galvanised for strength and suitability outdoors: the open bottom means no water build-up, as well as direct soil contact for best plant growth. The plastic cover creates a safe shield, complete with two windows for access and fresh air.