Outsunny Portable Small Polytunnel with Mesh Windows, 240x90x90cm

This Outsunny 90 x 240cm garden polytunnel is a compact and convenient design, so whatever the space, you can grow vegetables and plants. The steel frame ensures a strong core, fitted with a plastic cover to protect it from weather and outside elements. It features a large and wide top window to access and allow air inside easily, with two small side windows for extra air flow. The middle mesh panel in the windows allows air to flow through while helping prevent unwanted guests entering.