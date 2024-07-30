Outsunny Greenhouse Plants Foil Tomato Vegetable House W/ 2 Windows

Little on space, yet love to grow plants? Then this compact ground greenhouse from Outsunny is for you. A steel frame for a sturdy structure so it keeps in shape, fitted with a plastic cover to protect inside from light-moderate wind and rain. The two top windows allow air inside and roll up and stay in place. Finished with a 10cm extended edge to bury into the soil for extra staying power.