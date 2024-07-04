Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Small Plant Grow House w/ 3 Windows
image 1 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Small Plant Grow House w/ 3 Windowsimage 2 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Small Plant Grow House w/ 3 Windowsimage 3 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Small Plant Grow House w/ 3 Windowsimage 4 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Small Plant Grow House w/ 3 Windowsimage 5 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Small Plant Grow House w/ 3 Windows

Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Small Plant Grow House w/ 3 Windows

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£21.99

£21.99/each

Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Small Plant Grow House w/ 3 Windows
Limited with space, yet love to grow plants? Then this Outsunny compact ground greenhouse is suitable for you. A steel frame for a sturdy structure so it keeps in shape, fitted with a PE plastic cover to protect inside from light-moderate wind and rain. The three top windows allow air inside
they roll up to conveniently stay in place. Finished with a 10cm extended edge to bury into the soil for extra staying power.
With three top ventsOverlong coverPE plastic cover for protection

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here