Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Small Plant Grow House w/ 3 Windows

Limited with space, yet love to grow plants? Then this Outsunny compact ground greenhouse is suitable for you. A steel frame for a sturdy structure so it keeps in shape, fitted with a PE plastic cover to protect inside from light-moderate wind and rain. The three top windows allow air inside

they roll up to conveniently stay in place. Finished with a 10cm extended edge to bury into the soil for extra staying power.