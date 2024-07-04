Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 8x12ft Polycarbonate Walk-in Greenhouse Outdoor w/Double Door
image 1 of Outsunny 8x12ft Polycarbonate Walk-in Greenhouse Outdoor w/Double Doorimage 2 of Outsunny 8x12ft Polycarbonate Walk-in Greenhouse Outdoor w/Double Doorimage 3 of Outsunny 8x12ft Polycarbonate Walk-in Greenhouse Outdoor w/Double Doorimage 4 of Outsunny 8x12ft Polycarbonate Walk-in Greenhouse Outdoor w/Double Doorimage 5 of Outsunny 8x12ft Polycarbonate Walk-in Greenhouse Outdoor w/Double Door

Outsunny 8x12ft Polycarbonate Walk-in Greenhouse Outdoor w/Double Door

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£468.99

£468.99/each

Outsunny 8x12ft Polycarbonate Walk-in Greenhouse Outdoor w/Double Door
This large greenhouse of Outsunny is every gardener's dream. There are no fixed shelves or railings inside, meaning you can customise it to however you desire. Aluminium frame creates a durable structure, whilst the UV-protected polycarbonate panels ensure the vegetables and plants are kept protected and safe, from light wind and rain in particular. The transparent finish allows the natural sunlight to pass through for healthy growth. It's time to fall in love with gardening all over again.
Aluminium frame is durable for long-term useSliding door design for easy access in/outWith rain gutters to prevent water build-up

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here