Charles Bentley Heavy Duty Bundle - Set of 4 - Box 175L, 145L, 24L, Caddy

Transform your storage solutions with our heavy-duty bundle, crafted for those who appreciate order and efficiency. This collection is a testament to sustainability, constructed from 95% recycled plastics, offering both environmental consciousness and robustness. Ideal for tidying away bulky items like bedding or toys, the 175L and 145L trunks come equipped with wheels for easy movement, lockable lids for security, and strong clip locks for a watertight seal. The versatility of the bundle is further enhanced by the 24L box, perfect for under-bed or wardrobe storage, and the handy caddy, which serves brilliantly as a stationery holder or cleaning organiser with its three compartments and large handle.