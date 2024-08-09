Charles Bentley Garden Wicker Rattan Patio Hanging Swing Chair Seat - Black

Relax in style with this unique and contemporary hanging black swing chair, ideal for lounging in the garden. Crafted from rattan effect PE and supported by a sturdy steel frame, this chair is perfect for any garden or patio size. It comes with a comfortable cushion, enhancing your relaxation experience. The chair's UV and fade-resistant properties, along with its showerproof finish, ensure it can remain outdoors throughout the year. The cushion cover is machine washable, making it easy to keep the chair looking fresh and clean. This product is delivered on a pallet, for which the recipient is responsible for disposal.