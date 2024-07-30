Marketplace.
Charles Bentley Rattan & Polywood Corner Lounge Set

Introducing our elegant 5 seater rattan and Polywood corner lounge set, a contemporary addition that will transform your outdoor living space. This set features a combination of a two-seater sofa and a three-seater sofa, complemented by a matching square table adorned with a durable Polywood top. Crafted from weatherproof variegated flat weave rattan, the set is not only stylish with its matching light grey cushions but also promises durability and comfort for those warm summer evenings spent entertaining guests. The inclusion of Polywood topped table ensures a complete entertaining solution, while the low maintenance and easy-to-clean materials guarantee that your set remains pristine. Ideal for both conservatory and garden use, this set seamlessly blends with any outdoor decor, inviting you to relax and enjoy your outdoor haven.Two Seater Sofa: W170 x D75 x H66cmCorner Sofa: W75 x D75 x H66cmTable: W65 x D65 x H30cm
Seats up to 5 with cushionsStylish polywood tabletopWeatherproof & low maintenance

