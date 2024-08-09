Charles Bentley Garden Large 2.4M Wooden Garden Patio Shade Umbrella - Cream

Discover the perfect blend of functionality and elegance for your garden with this wooden garden umbrella. Designed to offer a haven from the bright sun and light rain showers, it's an essential addition to any outdoor table and chairs set. Available in a variety of colors including cream, green, navy, or black, this umbrella allows you to personalize your outdoor space to your liking.

The umbrella is equipped with a single pulley system, making it effortless to open and close. Its showerproof canopy ensures you and your guests stay dry during unexpected light rain, making your outdoor gatherings uninterrupted and comfortable. However, it's important to note that the base is not included and is necessary to secure the umbrella in place.

Crafted with a 160g polyester canopy and a robust hardwood frame, this umbrella combines durability with a classic aesthetic. The dimensions include a canopy span of 2.4m and a pole diameter of 38mm, supported by six ribs measuring 13 x 23mm, creating a stable and reliable shade solution. Weighing just 5.75kg, it's lightweight enough for easy maneuvering and storage.

Choose from black, cream, green, or navy to seamlessly integrate this umbrella into your garden's color scheme. Whether you're enjoying a quiet afternoon alone or entertaining guests, this wooden garden umbrella offers both style and practicality, ensuring your outdoor space remains comfortable and inviting.