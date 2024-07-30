Charles Bentley 2m Garden Patio Market Umbrella Crank Function - Beige

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Enhance your outdoor dining and relaxation experience with our stylish 2m Garden Parasol, designed to provide ample shade on warm sunny days. This garden umbrella, crafted with a large canopy and a durable powder-coated steel frame, integrates seamlessly into any garden style with its contemporary design and choice of colorways. The parasol features a user-friendly crank winding system for easy operation, allowing you to effortlessly open and close the umbrella. Its strong steel struts add to its stability, ensuring that you stay comfortably shaded. While it's a standout addition to any patio or garden, please note that the base is not included, and the parasol should not be left up overnight or during harsh weather conditions.

Enhance your outdoor dining and relaxation experience with our stylish 2m Garden Parasol, designed to provide ample shade on warm sunny days. This garden umbrella, crafted with a large canopy and a durable powder-coated steel frame, integrates seamlessly into any garden style with its contemporary design and choice of colorways. The parasol features a user-friendly crank winding system for easy operation, allowing you to effortlessly open and close the umbrella. Its strong steel struts add to its stability, ensuring that you stay comfortably shaded. While it's a standout addition to any patio or garden, please note that the base is not included, and the parasol should not be left up overnight or during harsh weather conditions.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.